Key Bristol City figure opens up on Nigel Pearson appointment

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown has revealed experience was a factor in appointing Nigel Pearson, who was the club’s top target.

The former Leicester City boss was named as Dean Holden’s successor yesterday, and he will be watching on from the stands as the Robins travel to take on Middlesbrough this evening.

Given his pedigree, with Pearson having won promotion from the Championship, as well as managing regularly in the top-flight, this was seen as a coup for Bristol City.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by reporter Gregor MacGregor, Lansdown gave an insight into how the process went, as he revealed further talks will take place at the end of the season about Pearson’s long-term future.

“We had to move quickly as the confidence was slipping away… He [Pearson] was well up on the list of people we wanted to speak to. We’ll talk about things properly in the summer.

“Nigel came top of our list and was available. We had a very good conversation and frank exchange of views on what he and we wanted to do. He’s keen to take it on. It was his decision [to watch tonight; not be in charge]. We wanted someone with the experience.”

The verdict

This is encouraging for Bristol City because they have landed their top target, and most believe that this is a smart appointment.

Targeting a proven, experienced coach was the right move given the alarming run of form the team have been on.

Now, it’s down to Pearson to get to work, and if it all works well everyone will hope a longer agreement can be reached in the summer, to give the club stability.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.