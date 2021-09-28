Key Bristol City figure makes honest admission ahead of club’s showdown with Millwall

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas has admitted that it was the right call by manager Nigel Pearson to hand over the captaincy to Daniel Bentley.

Kalas was given the armband by former Robins boss Dean Holden last season and went on to captain his side on 38 occasions in the Championship.

Pearson opted to make this aforementioned switch last month and Bentley has since made nine appearances as the club’s new captain.

Kalas meanwhile has featured in all but one of the club’s fixtures this season and is expected to line-up against Millwall tomorrow.

The Robins will be determined to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to six games by picking up a positive result at The Den.

Having sealed a point in their clash with Fulham last weekend, City may fancy their chances of defeating a Millwall side who have only won once in the second-tier this season.

Making reference to Pearson’s decision to appoint Bentley as the club’s new captain, Kalas has admitted that he didn’t suit this particular role.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, the Czech Republic international said: “It was something I wasn’t used to, I’ve never been a captain before.

“I was trying to do my best but it probably didn’t suit my personality and the way I go about things.

“And there is nothing wrong with accepting that.

1 of 18 Have Bristol City ever won the FA Cup? Yes No

“When the decision time came that Dan was going to be the captain, I was happy for him because it suits him, he’s more vocal than me, he was organising stuff for the boys even before the captaincy.

“It suited his personality more, so why not?

“It goes well with him. His personality in the team is asking for it.

“It’s the right choice.”

The Verdict

Whilst Kalas is no longer the club’s captain, he can still demonstrate leadership skills by helping the club push on in the second-tier this season.

Blessed with a wealth of experience at this level, the defender has managed to make 221 Championship appearances during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in the second-tier, Kalas will be determined to produce an impressive performance against Millwall.

If Pearson’s side are able to secure victory over the Lions, there is no reason why they cannot potentially climb the Championship standings by backing up this performance in their upcoming clashes with Peterborough United and AFC Bournemouth.