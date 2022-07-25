Key Bristol City figure makes Han-Noah Massengo transfer admission

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has hinted that midfielder Han-Noah Massengo could depart the club on a free transfer next summer instead of being sold before the end of the current window.

In an interview with BBC Radio Bristol, per reporter Gregor MacGregor, Pearson has described the young Frenchman as a ‘squad player who may get pitch time’ in the upcoming 2022-23 season, as well as stating: “You know my thoughts on players running their contract down.”

It was revealed earlier in the summer that Pearson was hopeful of the 21-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a new deal to extend his time at Ashton Gate, with a contract on the table since the end of 2021.

However, Massengo is continuing to stall on his future, but it does not appear that he will be going anywhere this summer right now even though Pearson has described him as a rotational option going forward.

Per MacGregor, Pearson has confirmed that there are no clubs interested in the central midfielder right now, and because of that he could be set to run his contract down until the end of the season and depart for a compensation package.

Massengo featured 37 times for Bristol City last season in the Championship, assisting two goals from the engine room.

The Verdict

Despite having an up and down time at City following his arrival from Monaco a few seasons ago, Massengo is quite clearly a talented individual.

Pearson though has already made his thoughts very clear on players who want to run down their contract though, and unless Massengo pens a new deal then his first-team opportunities going forward look slim at best.

His consistency levels might not be there just yet, but Massengo is a valuable commodity to the club – he won’t be though if his contract is ran down.

City could do with shopping him around now for the best price in a bid to at least get some value back on him, or else they risk missing out on potentially millions of pounds.