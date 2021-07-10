Key Bristol City figure delivers worrying transfer update as problem position is discussed

Nigel Pearson has delivered an update on Bristol City’s striker search, saying they’ll probably need to sell before they buy.

The Robins are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and with Famara Diedhiou among the players leaving the club at the end of last term it seems that a new attacker could be near the top of the shopping list.

Finances are tight throughout the EFL right now and that means that City are among the clubs who don’t have huge funds to spend on new players, and according to Pearson, it might be a case of biding their time in the transfer market.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson said “The situation regarding anyone else coming in is that the financial climate that we’re working in is quite a tough one.

“My priority was to get players in that we’ve brought in already.

“The striker situation, you know yourself… I only want to add players who are going to make us better. So if we can’t add a player who is going to make us better and that’s going to be expensive, the reality is that we’re probably going to have to sell before we buy.

“Chris Martin is looking in tremendous condition, as is Andi Weimann. If we started the season as we are I’d have no qualms about that. They both feel like new signings.

“Nahki Wells will be joining us again shortly and we’ve got some talented youngsters. At the moment, it’s an area we’ve talked about adding and if a deal is right and we can do it then there’s always the possibility of strengthening.

The verdict

Bristol City will be hoping for more joy as the summer progresses.

As far as searching for a striker is concerned, it’s been a slow start to the transfer window and Nigel Pearson will certainly be keen to get cracking.

The new season is just one month away and for the Robins it’s set to be a big campaign as they look to kick on and possibly push towards a play-off pursuit, however if they’re to do that then they’ll need to get their business done sooner rather than later.