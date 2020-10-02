Key Brentford figure speaks out on Said Benrahma’s future amid Crystal Palace links

Said Benrahma caught the eye with a hugely impressive display against Fulham, in a 3-0 win for Brentford in the EFL Cup on Thursday evening.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the Championship club for the majority of the summer transfer window though, after a number of strong performances for the Bees last term in the second-tier.

Benrahma made 46 appearances for Brentford, and chipped in with 17 goals and ten assists, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as they missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

The winger has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace in recent weeks, although it remains to be seen as to whether the Eagles will match Brentford’s valuation of the midfielder, who is evidently going from strength to strength.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Birmingham Live) after their win over Fulham in the EFL Cup, Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted that the club are open to selling the winger if their valuation is matched.

“Am I confident he will stay? I’m confident that I would love him to stay, and I would love to have him. But I don’t know. Honestly.

“If the price is right we are open to selling, but if not we will be happy for him to stay. Either we are going to get a top price or we are going to keep one of the best players in the Championship. Has he added a few million to his price? 100 per cent!”

Brentford are set to return to action in the Championship this weekend, when they take on Preston North End, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Bees.

The Verdict:

I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club.

Benrahma was brilliant for Brentford last season, and to be honest, I’m surprised he’s not left the club already, with Premier League clubs being keen on landing his signature.

He showed his quality against Fulham in the EFL Cup with an excellent goal for the Bees, and he’s far too good of an option to have in the Championship for another season.

He’s destined for bigger and better things, and it’s good to see that Thomas Frank won’t stand in Benrahma’s way if he wants to move before the summer transfer window closes.