Key Bradford City figure sends clear transfer message ahead of January window

Bradford City boss Derek Adams has made it clear that he expects the club to be busy in the January transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad.

The Bantams started the season as one of the favourites for promotion, particularly as the new boss had joined following taking Morecambe to the third tier, which was a magnificent achievement.

However, the opening months of the campaign have been frustrating, with Bradford 16th heading into the New Year.

Therefore, the fans are hoping for more quality to arrive in the window and Adams told the club’s media that even though patience is required, they are confident of doing the business they need.

“We are dealing with other clubs and finances at the minute, which can always be slow. We need more conversations with clubs and agents. It is a short window, but we will certainly be adding to the squad.”

The Yorkshire outfit are back in action on New Years Day when they make the trip to take on Barrow seeking to end a seven game winless run in the league.

The verdict

This is good news in the sense that it’s clear Bradford need to do a lot of business next month because the squad is weak in several areas.

So, Adams’ confidence is encouraging for the fans, although he is right to point out that January can be a very tough month so they may have to wait until deals are finalised.

Ultimately, this is a very big month for Bradford and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks by the end of the month.

