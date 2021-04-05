Key Bournemouth figure sends strong play-off message that may interest Reading and Barnsley

Jonathan Woodgate has claimed that Bournemouth are in control as the hunt for the play-offs hots up.

The Cherries are currently sitting in seventh position in the Championship table and just one point away from the top six with eight fixtures remaining in their season.

However the South Coast club have a game in hand on Reading and Barnsley who are currently occupying the final two play-off spots.

In theory that means that if Bournemouth can win that game in hand then they’ll be in the play-off places themselves, and according to Woodgate, that gives the Cherries a psychological advantage going into the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Woodgate said: “We’ve got a game in hand. If we win all our games we’re in the play-offs. It’s in our hands.

“We have to keep consistency. That’s vital now moving forward. We can’t take our foot off the gas.

“I need to reiterate that to players, don’t get complacent because this league can come and bite you.

“You need to do your jobs well, every single week.

“Don’t just think you’re going to turn up and turn teams over, because it doesn’t happen like that.

“They need to be resilient and make sure their attitudes are good and they don’t just turn up and think it’s going to be a walkover.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Bournemouth are big contenders to finish in the play-off spots.

Given the quality at their disposal the Cherries should arguably be higher up in the Championship table but with eight games left they just need to focus on securing a play-off spot.

It’ll be a major disappointment if they fail to do that and it’ll be a big test of Jonathan Woodgate’s credentials to see if he can guide the team to the top six.