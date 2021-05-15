Key Bournemouth figure delivers Ivan Toney prediction amid Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham interest

Ivan Toney will be attracting Premier League interest this summer, regardless of whether Brentford secure promotion, according to Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate.

The 25-year-old striker has enjoyed a wonderful season with the Bees after scoring 31 goals for the club and providing 10 more for his teammates.

Toney is a huge part of why Thomas Frank’s side are in the play-offs, and what’s next is a massive double-header against the Cherries for a spot in the play-off final.

The two sides will face off on Monday evening and interim Bournemouth boss has wasted little time in playing mindgames by suggesting that Toney could be on the receiving end of Premier League interest this summer.

As quoted at the Daily Mirror, Woodgate said: “I think there will be definitely teams sniffing around him.

“Last year, no one (in the top flight) really took a chance on him when he was at Peterborough. I thought, when I watched him, he was always a really, really good centre-forward.

“I am sure Premier League teams will take him now, even if they don’t go up.”

Links with the top flight are nothing new for the striker, with Arsenal, West Ham and Leeds United all said to be plotting a move for him, but there’s no doubt that Brentford will be hoping to keep hold of the player by securing a spot in the Premier League for themselves.

Brentford quiz: Does the Brentford Community Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Turf Moor Higher Lower

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Jonathan Woodgate is correct in his verdict on Ivan Toney.

The striker moved to the Championship this season but it was unclear how he would take to life in the second tier; however it seems like no one should have been doubting him!

Toney has been a revelation for Brentford and after scoring 31 goals this term it’s clear that he’s ready to challenge himself in the top flight.

Brentford will be hoping that he will be playing there under Thomas Frank, and that’s why the next couple of matches are so crucial.