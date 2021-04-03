Key Bournemouth figure delivers fitness update as attention turns to Blackburn Rovers clash

Bournemouth secured a crucial victory in their play-off push as they saw off Middlesbrough on Good Friday.

There was a feeling that the Cherries needed a victory if they were to kick on and that came in the shape of a 3-1 victory over Jonathan Woodgate’s former club at the Vitality Stadium.

The result rarely looked in doubt at the Cherries dictated play – something that the head coach will be delighted with.

What was even more impressive was being able to secure such a win with two of their players struggling for fitness.

Junior Stanislas started the game but appeared somewhat off the pace, while David Brooks missed the contest entirely, but discussing the duo’s fitness Woodgate was keen to play down any major concerns as attention turns to Monday’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Woodgate said: “Junior wasn’t 100 per cent to play. He’s been a bit ill, Junior.

“So I’ll just have to see how he is for the next game. But he played even though he’s a little bit ill, which was a good sign.

“Brooksy has been ill. He hasn’t got COVID. None of us have got COVID, but he just had the flu.

“So he was a risk.”

The verdict

This is encouraging news for Bournemouth fans.

The Cherries are firmly in the mix for the play-offs this term but if they’re to come out on top they’ll need as many players fit as possible.

While it’s not great that Junior Stanislas and David Brooks are struggling with illness it’s reassuring that it’s a situation that will be solved in the coming days.