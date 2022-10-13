Key Bolton Wanderers figure identifies main area that his side needs to work on

Bolton Wanderers defender Gethin Jones has admitted that his side will need to work on their concentration in away fixtures if they are to pick up positive results on their travels.

Ian Evatt’s side have made a relatively encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.

However, their progress in League One has been hindered by a failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis away from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Whereas Wanderers have managed to win five home games at this level during the opening stages of the season, they recently slumped to back-to-back away defeats to Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Jones played a key role in Bolton’s only away league win to date as he scored and provided an assist in their triumph over Milton Keynes Dons in September.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, the Trotters will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Barnsley.

Ahead of this clash, Jones addressed Bolton’s shortcomings on their travels.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about what the Trotters need to work on, the defender said: “I think concentration, it’s a massive thing.

“When we play at home, it’s exactly the way we want to play.

“We know we’re going to get chances in the game because the pitch is so big, we can play our own stuff, and when you go away from home, it’s a tighter pitch and you might only get one or two chances through the whole game.

“It’s being concentrated defensively and the attackers as well to take their chances.

“We as defenders might only give away one chance the whole game and like we said on Forest Green on Saturday, I think they had only two chances, one when Traff (James Trafford) has bailed us out and then Connor Wickham scored.

“It’s something for us defenders to learn from as well to concentrate at all times, but I think concentration is the main thing for the whole squad to work on.”

Quiz: 14 questions about Bolton Wanderers’ season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 What was the score against Ipswich Town on the opening day? 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3

The Verdict

When you consider that Bolton have lost three of their six away league games this season, they will certainly need to improve on their travels if they are to challenge for promotion.

Jones’ comments regarding concentration is understandable as the Trotters will need to be alert at the back when they are dominating possession in matches.

A key member of Bolton’s squad, Jones has started in 12 of their 13 league games this season and is expected to feature once again this weekend.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90, the defender will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Barnsley.