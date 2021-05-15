Key Bolton Wanderers figure delivers positive transfer update amid pursuit of West Ham and Swansea City men

Bolton Wanderers’ boss Ian Evatt says that he’s confident of striking a deal for Dapo Afolayan this summer.

The West Ham United forward faces an uncertain future with his contract at the London Stadium due to expire during the summer months.

Afolayan has spent the second half of this term on loan with the Trotters and played 21 times to help Bolton in securing promotion back to League One.

Swansea City full-back Declan John is in a similar situation with his deal in South Wales due to expire, but according to Bolton boss Evatt, the club are hopeful that supporters will be able to see the duo back at the University Of Bolton Stadium next term.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said: “I am confident we can get them because what we have done is we have built credit with the two of them.

“That is not only because we have been a success but when I spoke to them in January I promised them certain things, how we play, the way we train, how they would get treated, what the club is like, what the fanbase is like, and everything I have said has come to fruition.

“They now understand what a fantastic club Bolton Wanderers is, and what a journey we are about to go on.

“They want to be a part of that, I have no doubts.”

Evatt added: “Of course we will do what we can to keep them both but, again, it has to be done in a sustainable manner.

“It has to be right for us and we can’t break the bank for people.

“We have a clear policy and if they come within that policy then great, fantastic, we’d love to have them. But if they don’t then we will thank them very much for all their efforts and what they have done for us this season but we will move on to other targets.”

The verdict

This would be a fantastic double deal for Bolton Wanderers if they can pull it off.

Both Dapo Afolayan and Declan John have been big players for the Trotters this term and they can credit for the the role that they played in helping the club to secure promotion.

The duo have real pedigree and will certainly be a big plus for Ian Evatt if they do stick around next term.

That said, there’s likely to be significant competition for their signatures and so the club will need to work hard to get the deals wrapped up.