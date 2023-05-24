Blackpool owner Simon Sadler insists that Neil Critchley was the best man available for the job as he was named as the new head coach.

Neil Critchley returns to Blackpool

The 44-year-old was handed his first senior managerial role by the Seasiders in 2020, and he brought great success to Bloomfield Road, initially winning promotion to the Championship before keeping the side in the second tier the following season.

However, Critchley opted to leave for QPR to replace Michael Beale earlier this season, a decision which understandably didn’t go down well among the support.

And, it’s a call that didn’t work out for Critchley either, as he struggled to make his mark in West London, with the R’s sacking him to bring in Gareth Ainsworth as they feared dropping down to League One.

Critchley has been out of work since then, but with Blackpool on the lookout for a new boss after suffering relegation to the third tier, they have decided to turn to the former Liverpool academy chief, with his appointment confirmed on Monday.

Naturally, some were disappointed to see Critchley return given the manner of his departure, but Sadler explained to the official site why he was chosen.

“After an extensive recruitment process, which included many interviews with various candidates over the past few weeks, I kept coming back to Neil as being the right man to take us forward.

“He gained promotion with us, kept us in the Championship in our first season back in the division and has an impressive record when it comes to developing players. He was the clear front-runner for the position and I hope everyone gets behind him and the squad as we push to get back into the Championship.”

Critchley will need a fast start

It should be said that there are a significant number of Blackpool fans who are pleased with this appointment, but there are others who won’t be keen. Therefore, it’s crucial for Critchley that he gets off to a fast start next season, particularly as promotion will be the aim.

To do that, he will need backing in the market, and conversations between Critchley and Sadler will no doubt have centred on what’s needed to get the team back up straight away, and it’s now about working on that.

Given his pedigree, the decision to turn to Critchley does make sense, and he will now hope to lead Blackpool to another promotion from League One.