Key Blackpool figure responds after Burnley linked with transfer swoop for defender

Michael Appleton insists Blackpool have not received an offer for Jordan Gabriel as speculation about a move to Burnley builds.

It has been suggested for some time that Vincent Kompany wanted to bring the right-back to Turf Moor, with recent reports claiming the Clarets had failed with a £750,000 bid for the player.

The same update claims the Seasiders are demanding a total package worth around £3m before they consider cashing in on the former Nottingham Forest man.

However, speaking to Lancashire Live after Blackpool’s pre-season friendly defeat to Everton, Appleton made it clear he is unaware of any offers for Gabriel.

“Yeah I saw that report myself, no I’ve genuinely not (got news) no. I saw that myself and I was a little bit surprised because I’ve not been contacted by Ben (Mansford) or anyone at the club to let me know on that one and as far as I’m aware he’s not received or heard anything himself so I’m sure that should that be the case the word will get out and we’ll let you know.

“We’ll let you know if it’s then true but for now there’s nothing in it.”

The verdict

You have to appreciate Appleton’s honesty here in addressing a rumour as the fans now have a clearer picture of what’s happening.

Of course, things can change very quickly and Burnley are likely to sell a few more players for big fees in the coming weeks and that could see them firm up their interest in Gabriel.

So, it still may be one to monitor and it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.