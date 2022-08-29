Key Blackpool figure discusses future of Nottingham Forest & Fulham transfer target

Josh Bowler had an excellent season with Blackpool last year as he scored seven goals and provided three assists in the league.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that this summer there has been plenty of interest in the 23-year-old and with just days left of the transfer window, his future still isn’t 100% certain.

The fact that the winger scored his second goal of the season on Saturday as the Tangerines drew 3-3 with Bristol City, probably hasn’t helped calm down any questions over his future.

Journalist Alan Nixon has credited Premier League sides Fulham and Nottingham Forest with interest in the winger.

However, boss Michael Appleton seems to be fairly relaxed about the player’s immediate future at the club as, when asked if Bowler had played his last game for the club, the manager told The Gazette: “I certainly hope not.

“I’ve just had a chat with him there and told him to look after himself over the weekend because we’ve got a big game on Wednesday live on TV, a perfect opportunity to showcase his skills again.

“We’ve got to cover all bases and we’ve done that, but I’ll be absolutely delighted if on September 2 we’ve got both Ian [Poveda] and Josh in the building.”

The Verdict:

Until the transfer window is closed, there is likely to be worry over Bowler’s future at the club given he is starting this season on a strong note.

It’s hard to judge what is the best move as Bowler will likely leave the club on a free transfer next season if he stays now. However, if the Seasiders can have him on one wing and Ian Poveda on the other, they could be really threatening going forward this season.

What we do know is that the board will not be willing to let their winger go for cheap this summer and therefore any club who want to make a last minute move will have to put forward a hefty bid.

For now though, all Appleton and his player can do is look towards Wednesday’s game with the assumption being that the winger will remain at Bloomfield Road.