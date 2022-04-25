Key Blackburn Rovers player makes admission over Tony Mowbray’s future amid contract uncertainty

Thomas Kaminski has revealed he would like to see Tony Mowbray remain Blackburn Rovers manager.

The goalkeeper extended his contract to keep him at Ewood Park earlier this year after impressing since his 2020 arrival, with the Belgian now tied down until the summer of 2025.

But during his discussions, the future of Mowbray was raised as a key concern.

The 58-year old’s deal with the club expires at the end of the season and his future remains uncertain.

However, Kaminski doesn’t believe that the lack of clarity over the manager’s future has impacted the team’s on-pitch performances at all this campaign.

That is despite the collapse of the team’s results in the second half of the season, which has seen Blackburn go from chasing automatic promotion to now hoping to climb back into the play-off places.

Mowbray has been with the club for five years and the Belgian is hopeful that he can remain with the team beyond the summer.

“I think everyone does (hope that Mowbray remains at Rovers),” said Kaminski, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“We believe in what he’s doing for the club and there’s been massive improvement compared to last season.

“He did it with less players, brought in the younger guys and gave them confidence and game-time and I think everyone thinks that.”

The futures of Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell are also uncertain going into the summer.

Blackburn are currently ninth in the Championship table with three games remaining.

The gap to sixth-placed Sheffield United is six points.

Rovers next face Preston North End on Monday evening at Deepdale in the final Lancashire derby of the campaign.

The Verdict

While the team claims that the lack of clarity over so many people’s futures isn’t impacting performances, it’s becoming hard to believe that.

There have been injury issues as well that have compounded the situation for a dire second half of the season at Ewood Park.

Mowbray is clearly well liked and has done a great job over the last few seasons to bring the club back to within play-off contention in the second division.

But their recent form has likely left the team with too much work to do to make the top six this campaign.