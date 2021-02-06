Key Blackburn Rovers figure provides update as key players’ futures hang in the balance

Tony Mowbray has admitted that Blackburn Rovers have some ‘key decisions’ to make over their players between now and the end of the season.

The Lancashire side are currently enjoying an excellent season as they look to mount a genuine challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Mowbray has been a key figure in evolving the Rovers’ squad during his time in charge with the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Graham, Richie Smallwood and Craig Conway all being moved on and replaced by younger, more technical players.

Club stalwarts Elliott Bennett, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby and Derrick Williams are among the crop of players who are due to be out of contract at the end of this season, and according to Mowbray, it’s set to be a pivotal few months for these players.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said: “Football management is a journey, it’s not ‘here are your players get on with it forever’.

“We have some pretty key decisions to make over the next few months with some very important players.

“I talk a lot to the CEO and my close staff and we know what we’d like to do and how we’d like to get there and just try and build.”

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Here’s 19 basic questions about Rovers that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What colours do Blackburn Rovers wear? Black and White Red and White Green and White Blue and White

The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are in a really good place at the moment.

Tony Mowbray is in the process of building a genuinely good side that is filled with plenty of technically gifted players, but more than that they’re picking up good results.

While more experienced players are coming to the end of their contracts I’m sure that Rovers will do the right thing for the good of the group as they continue to build for the future.