Key Blackburn Rovers figure issues important update on 25-y/o after Wigan stalemate

Blackburn Rovers were far from their best against Wigan Athletic in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday evening.

Tony Mowbray’s side were forced to settle for a point against the Latics, and can count themselves fortunate for the performance by Christian Walton who kept the visitors at bay with a number of impressive saves.

But the game was marred by a worrying-looking injury to Blackburn’s Bradley Dack, who was stretchered off after landing awkwardly in the second-half.

Speaking in a post-match interview with the club’s official website, Tony Mowbray revealed that their talisman is set for scans on his knee, and claimed that ‘it doesn’t look good’.

“It doesn’t look good now, he has to go and get scanned.

“We’ll see in the next few days and we’ll pass on the information that we get, but at this moment it doesn’t look particularly good.”

Dack has been in impressive form so far this season, and already has ten goals and three assists to his name in this year’s league campaign, as Blackburn sit two points off the play-offs.

Mowbray went on to admit that Dack is frustrated with his injury, and that the club are holding high hopes that he can make a swift return to action.

“He’s a great kid who loves football and that’s what’s upset him, because he sees a period of time where he’s not going to be able to play.

“He’s emotional, has his partner and team-mates around him, so we’ll see what the scans say. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope that it’s not as bad as first feared, but if it is then he’ll come back stronger.”

Mowbray labelled Dack as ‘the life and soul of the dressing room’ and felt that he’ll leave a big hole in the Blackburn team as they head towards the New Year.

“We’re lucky to have him, he’s the life and soul of the dressing room and the lads look up to him. It will be a loss to us and the team because he has such a big impact on the team.”

Blackburn are next in action on Boxing Day when they take on Birmingham City at Ewood Park, as Mowbray’s men look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight games.

The Verdict:

He’ll leave a sizeable void in the Blackburn team.

Dack has made such a significant impact with Tony Mowbray’s side in recent seasons, I think they’re really going to struggle without him.

The injury looked a nasty one, and I would be surprised if he is to play again this season judging by the seriousness of it. Blackburn could be tempted to dip into the transfer market in January to try and find an adequate replacement for their talisman.