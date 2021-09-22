Key Blackburn Rovers figure drops transfer hint ahead of January window

Blackburn CEO Steve Waggott has admitted that Josh Maja was Rovers’ top transfer target in the summer and a deal for the striker could be revisited in the New Year.

It’s no secret that Tony Mowbray was desperate to bring in a new number nine this summer following Adam Armstrong’s big-money departure to Southampton.

However, despite links with several targets, no deal could be sorted, meaning Blackburn look light on options up top, even if they have had a positive start to the season.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live, Waggott opened up on the move for Maja, who remained at Bordeaux after the Championship side couldn’t agree a transfer for the ex-Sunderland man.

“I think we had a target in mind and had worked on that player for a few weeks. We got that player in, brought him over France, most of the fans knew as much as me in terms of who it was and why he wasn’t signed, he was the number one target for Tony to replace Adam.

“We’re keeping tabs on Josh and some other strikers who come January might be available.”

The verdict

It was hugely frustrating for Blackburn fans in the window as they knew the squad was lacking another option up top and Maja would’ve been a superb signing.

These comments from Waggott suggest that Maja will still be on the radar, and he also said in the interview that the player was keen on the move, so you wouldn’t rule it out from happening in January.

That’s still months away though, with Mowbray’s only focus on getting results and if Blackburn can remain in top six contention when the window opens, they will be a very attractive option to potential recruits.

