Key Blackburn Rovers figure delivers update on star’s future as contract uncertainty builds

Lewis Holtby is yet to make a decision over his Blackburn Rovers future, according to Tony Mowbray.

The midfielder moved to Ewood Park in 2019 after a lengthy spell with Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old has split his career between England and Germany having also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, but with his contract with the Lancashire club due to expire this summer it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Holtby has been a first team regular for much of this season until a serious knee injury kept him out of action for over a month.

However with the player now back in action attention is starting to turn to the summer, with Mowbray suggesting that any decision he makes will be due to his family situation rather than football.

Quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said: I think for Lewis that will be a family decision, where he feels his wife and child will be most settled.

“We’ll have discussions with them and see how he feels, whether he feels more comfortable in that environment in Germany or whether he enjoys it here in England.

“I haven’t had those discussions with him yet, I think he just wants to try and get fit, try and get in the team and impact the results over the last few weeks of the season.”

The verdict

It’ll be interesting to see where Lewis Holtby’s future lies.

After two successful years with Blackburn Rovers it’s clear that Tony Mowbray would like to keep the player at Ewood Park, however that could be difficult given the lure of a move back to Germany.

With the season coming to an end it means that the next few weeks will be key in deciding what the future holds for him.