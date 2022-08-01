Key Blackburn Rovers figure delivers exciting message as transfer move for 26-y/o confirmed

Blackburn Director of Football Gregg Broughton has backed Sammie Szmodics to make a big impact on the team after his move from Peterborough United was announced on Monday evening.

It’s no secret that Rovers had been chasing the 26-year-old, who played for the Posh as they beat Cheltenham in their League One opener on Saturday.

However, the 26-year-old is back in the Championship now, as his move to Ewood Park was confirmed. And, speaking to the club’s media, Broughton explained why the club were so keen to do a deal for the midfielder.

“We identified that we needed to add both athleticism and another goal threat to the squad, and Sammie gives us both of these qualities.

“When he was played centrally for the final 10 Championship games of last season, we saw Sammie recreate his form from League One, with four goals and an assist, along with both the creative and physical metrics of an attacking midfielder who will add a different dimension to our group.”

Szmodics joined hours after Rovers brought in Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool.

The verdict

It had been a frustrating window for Blackburn but they have made two impressive signings now in Morton and Szmodics.

Clearly, he is a player that key figures at the club rate, with Broughton’s assessment of the player one that should excite the fans, as they need more drive and energy in the middle of the park.

Crucially though, Szmodics has shown he can contribute in the final third and he could quickly become an important part of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.