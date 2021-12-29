Key Blackburn Rovers figure sends transfer warning to Ben Brereton Diaz suitors

Tony Mowbray has suggested it will take a bid in the region of £30m to prise Ben Brereton Diaz away from Blackburn Rovers, as he confirmed the club wouldn’t stand in his way if a big offer arrives.

The Chile international has been outstanding in the Championship this season, scoring 19 goals in 23 games, as well as impressing with his country in South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there has been plenty of rumours about Brereton Diaz’s future, with the 22-year-old a man in demand.

With the former Nottingham Forest player entering the final 18 months of his contract, a sale does seem possible in the next two windows. However, speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray reiterated that the attacker won’t be able to leave on the cheap as he compared him to former striker Adam Armstrong.

“I’m not worried about Ben. I hope he stays, I hope he scores 40 goals for us this year and enjoys a fantastic season. But if somebody bids the money that we can’t turn down and it’s life-changing for Ben Brereton Diaz, then who am I to stop him from earning £100k-per-week?

“Armstrong went for £15m and Ben’s going to score nearly twice the goals Armstrong did, and he’s younger. Think about doubling it and you might be getting somewhere!”

The verdict

This is the sort of message you would expect from Mowbray and you have to say that he comes across well because he’s honest enough to admit that the club will accept a big-money offer if it arrives.

Yet, he’s also right to say that Rovers should be demanding a significant bid because Brereton Diaz is a quality player who is only going to get better given his age.

Ultimately though, keeping him has to be a priority given that automatic promotion is a possibility, so it will be interesting to see what happens next month.

