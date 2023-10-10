Highlights Garry Cook explains the decision to remove John Eustace as Blues boss, stating the need to align with the club's new hierarchy and their ambition for sporting excellence.

The decision to remove Eustace comes as a surprise to Blues fans, who were pleased with the progress he was making and the optimism he was cultivating.

There is a hope that the new manager, expected to be Wayne Rooney, will continue building on the good foundations Eustace has laid and not negatively impact the team's positive start to the season.

Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook has given some further insight into the reasons behind John Eustace's removal as Blues boss.

City have had a good season so far and sit in the top portion of the table, but they have shocked many with the news that John Eustace is leaving the club.

The former QPR coach helped the Blues to safety last year and has helped make them make a great start this season, but speculation was growing that the club's new hierarchy wanted to replace him and, indeed, they have initiated that process with his removal.

Garry Cook talks John Eustace sacking at Birmingham City

Undoubtedly, a surprise move from the Blues, and CEO Cook has sought to try and explain some of the reasons behind it:

"There is never a good time to make such a decision," he said via the official Birmingham website.

"You need to process all of the opinions and reach the best outcome for the future. Tom Wagner has been very clear with the ownership’s ambition for Birmingham City. It is to make the Club a beacon for sporting excellence and to proudly be at the centre of Birmingham’s community. There is a plan and every decision we take is with the Club's best interests at heart.

"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season. Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company."

Eustace sacking still shocking despite reasons given by Blues

What the exact targets were that they have 'misaligned' on is something that needs to be discovered, but it's clear that all were not singing from the same hymn sheet and that so often leads to a parting of company.

Perhaps that gives a little more explanation to Eustace's sacking, then, but it does not take away the feeling of shock from Blues fans.

They were very pleased with what Eustace was doing with his players for their club, and a sense of optimism was being cultivated under him.

This decision to remove him has dampened things a little bit, then, though there is obviously a hope that the new manager that comes in will pick up the reins from Eustace and build on the good foundations he has started to lay.

Wayne Rooney is expected to be the man to pick up said reins, then, and Blues fans will just hope that this latest round of upheaval will not have a negative impact on their positive start to this season.

