Key Birmingham City provides Jude Bellingham update ahead of weekend clash

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will be involved for tomorrow’s game against Reading after he was rested in the week.

The talented teenager, who has been strongly linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund this week, was not involved as Blues lost to Leicester in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

That was surprising considering he was unused substitute against QPR just four days earlier. However, Clotet revealed he wanted to protect the youngster and felt he needed to sit out the midweek fixture.

But, speaking to the club’s media, the Spaniard revealed that Bellingham will be back against the Royals.

“Everyone is okay, there are no fresh injury concerns for us ahead of Reading. Jude is back available after his rest.”

Whether the 16-year-old comes back into the XI remains to be seen, with Blues performing admirably against the high-flying Foxes in the week, whilst they made it ten without defeat as they drew against the R’s on Saturday.

Birmingham are nine points behind the play-offs and nine above the drop zone going into the game.

The verdict

This is good news for Blues and with all the speculation surrounding Bellingham it could be a case of enjoying watching him in a Blues shirt while they can.

The boss has ambitiously spoken about reaching the top six and it’s clear they need to be winning on Saturday if that’s the case.

Bellingham is sure to have a big role to play and he will be desperate to get back playing after sitting out the previous two.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.