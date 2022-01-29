Key Birmingham City figure sends message to supporters following fan criticism

Birmingham City chairman Wenqing Zhao has sent an open letter to the fans in which he thanked them for the support they have shown the club, whilst he also insisted the long-term aim is to get back to the Premier League.

There has been real anger among the fans in recent weeks after what they feel is years of poor decision making and a lack of accountability from key figures at St. Andrew’s.

As a result, protests have happened, with further demonstrations planned as the fans look for answers.

That has at least prompted a message from Zhao though, who released a lengthy statement on the official site, that covered a range of topics which included apologising for poor communication, the financial situation and the stadium.

“I want to reassure you all that I share the same hopes and ambitions as you do. I want to make this Club a success and finally return to the Premier League. This remains our aim, but we cannot do it without you.

“In recent weeks, I have noticed a growing discontent amongst some of our supporters. We take responsibility for this. We have not issued sufficient communications to you, and this must change. It will change.”

The verdict

This is certainly worth a read for Blues fans and you have to say that it’s a positive move by the club.

Of course, some supporters will not agree with all of what is said, whilst others will still want the owners out, however this is at least a small step in trying to make an improvement.

Ultimately, they will be judged by actions and it takes time to repair a relationship like this. Nevertheless, this is a start and there needs to be more transparency in the future as there are still a lot of questions that need answering.

