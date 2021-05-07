Key Birmingham City figure outlines summer transfer plans

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer is not planning for a major transfer spree this summer, insisting that he is working with a good group.

The former player succeeded Aitor Karanka as Blues boss in March, with the team struggling and looking as though they could be relegated to League One.

However, under Bowyer’s guidance, Birmingham have been superb, with the team averaging automatic promotion form to secure safety with two games to play.

Therefore, there is optimism and excitement about what the future can hold under the 44-year-old, and Bowyer told Birmingham Live that he won’t be making major changes to his squad when the window opens.

“I think the group we have got are good lads, it doesn’t need too much tweaking, I think we need to bring in the odd one here and there but I don’t think we need much.”

The boss decided to give several fringe and young players a chance against Cardiff last week, with Blues losing 4-0, and those players could get another chance against Blackburn tomorrow on the final day.

The verdict

When Bowyer arrived the fans would’ve been telling him that this squad is nowhere near good enough and many need shipping out in the summer.

So, the transformation has been remarkable, with the manager and players both deserving huge credit. And, now, you’d say he’s right that major changes aren’t required.

Of course, some more quality needs to be added in key areas, notably in the final third, but Blues head into the summer in a strong position thanks to Bowyer.

