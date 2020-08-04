Key Birmingham City figure offers blunt response to supporter’s transfer wish

Birmingham City CEO Xuandong Ren has offered a response to a supporter who has urged him to “splash the cash” this summer.

Birmingham have recently appointed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach, and the Spaniard will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Blues have recently benefited from the reported £25m sale of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, and those funds have led to fans urging the club to spend the money on new signings this summer.

The club will want to be careful when recruiting players, though, as after spending a large amount of money on new players in 2017 under Harry Redknapp, they broke FFP regulations and had points deducted.

After having a break off social media for nearly six months, Blues CEO Xuandong Ren has replied to Birmingham-born rapper Jaykae on Twitter, who urged the board to “splash the cash”.

Ren, though, simply responded with a GIF which reads “do not want”, hinting against a hefty spending spree this summer.

The Verdict

I don’t think Birmingham should look to blow that £25m straight away as it could have its financial repercussions.

Karanka will want to strengthen his squad this summer, that’s for sure, but he will also know that they do not have a pot of gold and recruitment needs to be wise.

If they can bring in a proven forward, a winger or two and some defenders, then that would be a step in the right direction.