Key Birmingham City figure makes bold claim as he outlines long-term ambitions

Birmingham City managing director Ian Dutton insists that the long-term aim for the club is to become a ‘global brand’ in the Premier League.

Lee Bowyer’s side are enduring another frustrating season, with the side sitting 18th in the Championship, whilst plenty of off-field issues, including stadium problems, have overshadowed events on the pitch at times.

Many fans have lost patience with the ownership as a result, although that doesn’t include lifelong fan Dutton who was only appointed earlier this year.

However, speaking on the Game’s Gone podcast, as quoted by Birmingham Live, he explained why the hierarchy are still aiming high as they look to the future.

“Long-term ambition, we want to get to the Premier League as soon as we can. We know that’s going to take a bit of time, but we want to make sure we are on the trajectory to being a global brand. We want to be a global brand within the Premier League.

“More short term, we need to get this right here. The community is such a big part of the city, and make sure we’re on the map here so they know that we’re an integral part of everything here. Then we can look at those more global ambitions thereafter as well.”

The verdict

You can’t really knock Dutton here for aiming high as there’s no harm in trying to be ambitious and establishing Blues in the top-flight has to be the aim over a number of years.

Nevertheless, the fans also know that is a long, long way away at the moment and there is a lot the club can do to improve in the short-term, which he also touches on.

That has to be the priority right now as the support are rightly unhappy at how the club have been run, and ultimately actions will speak louder than words.

