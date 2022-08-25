Key Birmingham City figure issues Krystian Bielik injury update

Krystian Bielik is closing in on a second debut for Birmingham City, with head coach John Eustace confirming that the Poland international has had a full week of training in anticipation for returning to the pitch in the near future.

The Blues secured the 24-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan deal from Derby County after his national team manager Czesław Michniewicz declared earlier in the summer that he needed to depart the Rams to help preserve his spot before the FIFA World Cup in November.

A return to St. Andrew’s was secured at the end of July, around five-and-a-half years after he first played for Birmingham, having joined the club from Arsenal on a temporary deal in January 2017, playing 10 times for the club in that stint.

Bielik has had a rough time of things in recent years with injuries, suffering two separate knee injuries in January 2020 and 2021, with the second injury keeping him out for a full year.

More injury setbacks saw him arrive at Birmingham this summer not fit enough to play, but he is on the road to recovery and Eustace is expecting to get to utilise the defensive midfielder very soon.

“He’s doing really, really well,” Eustace said, per BirminghamLive.

“He’s had a full week in training now so hopefully we can get him back involved at some point in the next week or two.

“He’s been itching to get out there so it’s been a massive plus for us. You can see his quality on the training field.

“I think a fit Krystian is certainly one of the best midfielders in the Championship and that is what we’re waiting to see.”

The Verdict

Bielik returned to action for Derby in the final few months of last season and showed touches of the class that everyone knows he has.

There will always be the risk and worry though of another serious injury from happening, and for a player who is just 24 years of age it will have taken some toll on his body.

But if Bielik’s minutes can be managed, then he should be an asset to what is right now a young Birmingham midfield, decimated by the departures of Ivan Sunjic and Ryan Woods.

Whilst being in the Poland World Cup squad is important, so is helping Birmingham to as best a league position as possible, and their fans won’t have much longer wait to see him in the club’s shirt once again.