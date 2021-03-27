Key Birmingham City figure delivers no-nonsense message that supporters will surely love

Lee Bowyer believes that taking the job at Birmingham City was ‘the perfect fit’ for him as a manager.

The former midfielder took charge at St Andrews early last week after taking the decision to leave his role with Charlton Athletic in favour of a move to the Blues.

However there’s no doubt that Bowyer has his work cut out.

Despite winning one of his first two matches in charge, Birmingham are sitting just three points above the relegation zone – a position that’s even more precarious considering that the team below them, Rotherham United, have four games in hand.

That means that the pressure is on for Bowyer to hit the ground running – something that he’s confident that he’ll be able to do.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer said: “It’s another reason why I came.

“I know what the club is about, I know what the expectations are – and I love a challenge.

“This is a challenge I think I can turn around. As a club, yeah, I think this is the perfect fit.

“We fit well together because I am a hard-working person and everyone to do with this club and the fans are hard-working people.”

Bowyer added: “I haven’t been able to gauge the reaction because I am not on social media,” he said.

“I wish they could have been a part of the Reading win, the three points there – and to travel because I know how important they are.

“I can’t change that but I know they are behind us. I know that, from what I understand there has been a lot of positive comments, nice comments, which I am grateful for and I thank everyone for that welcome and their kind words.

“All I can say is I will give everything, like I did every time I stepped on the pitch for this football club, I will do the same as a manager.

“I will be on the sideline and it will be as if I am out there on the pitch trying to win. They have no worries there.”

The verdict

If you’re looking for a manager who knows what it takes to thrive in difficult circumstances, it’s Lee Bowyer.

The former Charlton Athletic boss had more than his fair share of issues at the Valley but still managed to do a cracking job for the South London side.

With Birmingham in a tricky position of their own I’m sure that supporters will be hoping that he can lead the club to the great escape.