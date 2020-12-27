Key Birmingham City figure delivers passionate message ahead of busy week

Birmingham City defender George Friend has called on the team to find a consistency moving forward after their mixed season so far.

A goalless draw with Nottingham Forest yesterday ended a run of three consecutive defeats, leaving Blues 17th in the Championship and just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite that, Aitor Karanka’s side have shown moments of quality this season, whilst he has undoubtedly made them harder to score goals against.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, Friend explained how the players need to work together to ensure they can pick up positive results on a regular basis.

“It’s about finding that consistency all over. It’s not just about relying on the guys at the back or those talented front players, we know we have quality and strength all over. Everyone is important for us.

“When you get a loss, it doesn’t mean there’s no team spirit. It’s been evident since I walked through the door the camaraderie here, the manager and his staff bring that as well.”

Blues take on Derby County at St. Andrew’s on Tuesday, before facing Blackburn on January 2.

The verdict

It has been a frustrating campaign for Blues. As soon as they look as though they can be on the right track, they lose games and the performance levels dip.

Friend is a player who knows what’s needed to be successful at this level, and there’s no doubt he makes a huge difference to the team when he starts.

As he says, they need to pull together, and they are capable of going on a good run, which would see the team climb the table.

