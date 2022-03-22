Key Ben Brereton-Diaz update emerges as Blackburn Rovers wait on Chile decision

Chile are unlikely to risk Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz in their upcoming World Cup qualifier with Brazil, a report from La Tercera, via Sport Witness, has claimed.

Despite not playing for Blackburn since suffering a serious ankle injury during his side’s goalless draw with West Brom, Brereton-Diaz has joined up with Chile for the March international break.

This window for national team games sees Chile face two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Brazil – on Thursday night – and Uruguay – a week on Tuesday.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has repeatedly stated that he does not expect the striker to be fit for that clash with Brazil, and that he hopes Chile will take the right approach with the striker.

Now it seems as though he will get his wish, with this latest update claiming that although Brereton-Diaz has performed well in training, Chile are not currently expected to risk him against Brazil.

The striker will however, continue to be assessed, meaning there is a chance he could still feature for Chile in Brazil.

Beyond that, it is thought that his progress in training means there is a good chance that he will play in that second qualifier of the week against Uruguay.

So far this season, Brereton-Diaz has scored 20 goals in 30 league games for Blackburn, helping them to sixth place in the current Championship standings.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be something of a relief for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Rovers have seen their play-off push slow considerably since Brereton-Diaz suffered his injury, so they are not going to want him to suffer another setback on international duty, at a time when he was close to returning to action for Blackburn themselves.

Indeed, if the striker is not match fit, which he is unlikely to be after so long out, then it would make little sense for Chile to play him in such an important match, against a team as good as Brazil.

You feel therefore, that Blackburn will be watching Chile closely and nervously over the next week or so, with Las Rojas’ decision over how to use Brereton-Diaz, likely to have a big say in both World Cup qualification, and the battle for promotion from the Premier League.