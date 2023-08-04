Highlights West Ham United's director of football, Tim Steidten, has blocked David Moyes' attempt to sign James Ward-Prowse.

Moyes is reportedly frustrated with the club's transfer strategy.

Tensions are said to be growing between Moyes and Steidten.

West Ham United director of football Tim Steidten has blocked David Moyes' attempt to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Irons are yet to strengthen their side during the transfer window and this will come as a real worry to their supporters who will be keen to see their side sign new players following their struggles in the league last term.

They may have sealed survival and won the Conference League, but Declan Rice has left the club since then to join Arsenal and with that, they will need to see a few players come in if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League again.

Some of the promoted sides including Sheffield United and Luton Town don't look overly strong at this point - but both have managed to bring in additions and that could give them the edge over a West Ham side that have made a very slow start to the summer.

Why is Tim Steidten blocking a West Ham move for James Ward-Prowse?

According to Castles, Steidten is currently looking for cheaper alternatives than Ward-Prowse, who is believed to be valued at around £40m.

The Saints have been able to take this tough stance at the negotiating table because he still has three years left on his contract at St Mary's and has proved to be a game-changer in the Premier League in recent seasons.

It has also been reported that the Irons' recruitment team have been trying to put forward longer-term options than Ward-Prowse as potential targets, with the Saints' star turning 29 in November.

With this in mind, he's unlikely to generate Moyes' side a major profit in the future and this seems to be a key reason why recruitment figures in the English capital including Steidten are seemingly reluctant to secure the signature of the 28-year-old.

What is David Moyes' reaction to Tim Steidten's West Ham strategy?

Moyes is said to be "bemused" by the club's transfer strategy and the fact they have not backed him during this window so far, with the former Everton boss guiding the club to European glory earlier this year.

Rice and Ward-Prowse may be different players - but the latter has the ability to be a good replacement for the Arsenal man in the middle of the park considering how influential he can be at the top level.

Unfortunately for Moyes, the Irons haven't been prepared to bid above £30m and that means a potential deal seems a long way off at this stage.

The Guardian, unsurprisingly, have now reported that tensions are growing between Moyes and Steidten with the latter reportedly blocking bids for the 28-year-old.

Should West Ham sign James Ward-Prowse?

Although it's easy to sympathise with Moyes because of his side's slow start to the summer window, paying £40m for Ward-Prowse is a risk because he isn't guaranteed to generate a big fee in the future.

The club does have the license to spend a decent amount of money following Rice's sale - but if they aren't going to make even half back of what they spend on the 28-year-old, it doesn't seem logical to sign him.

Signing him and not managing to secure a profit or even a small loss on Ward-Prowse in the future may restrict the amount of money they are able to spend in the transfer market in the future, because they need to abide by financial fair play rules.

The 28-year-old does have a lot of experience at this level and if they can bring in some young players as well as Ward-Prowse, then he could be a player that's worth bringing in.

His ability to contribute plenty of goals and assists from midfield could be extremely valuable for the Irons.