Everton currently "have an issue" with the amount Leeds United are trying to charge for winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to 90min.

The same outlet believes the Whites are currently holding out for £30m at this stage, which is a sizeable fee for a player that only has a limited amount of Premier League experience under his belt.

However, the teenager doesn't have a relegation release clause in his contract and with this, the Whites have been given the license to demand as much as they want for the 19-year-old who has proved his worth at the top level despite his inexperience.

Another factor that is working in Leeds' favour is the fact he still has four years left on his contract at Elland Road, so they aren't under pressure to sell him because of the amount of time he has left on his deal.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's stance on his Leeds United future?

The player is seemingly desperate to secure a move away, making himself unavailable for the Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in midweek and today's clash against Birmingham City.

He made himself unavailable after the player and his representatives were told that he wouldn't be sold during this transfer window, something that will have come as a crushing blow to the Italian who is currently generating interest from top-flight clubs in England and Italy.

However, every player has their price and this is why it wouldn't be a shock if Gnonto was eventually sold this summer, with just under a few weeks left to go until the end of the transfer window.

What could prevent Everton from signing Wilfried Gnonto?

Not only could the Toffees baulk at the Whites' asking price - but they are also keen to pay a reasonably modest initial fee and pay the rest in instalments.

For fellow relegated sides like Leicester City and Southampton, that may not have been a bad thing for them considering they have generated a sizeable amount from other player sales.

But the Whites haven't generated a huge amount from sales with some of their key players making loan exits - and they have also paid fees to lure Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow to Elland Road from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Should Everton be willing to pay £30m for Wilfried Gnonto?

That is a huge amount for a player of Gnonto's inexperience, even if he is a promising player.

And considering the Toffees need to be mindful of financial fair play rules, there's no way they should be prepared to pay up to £30m for Gnonto, even if some of this money could come in the form of add-ons.

Even though the Whites have said he isn't for sale, the player may be trying to force an exit and that could lower his price tag.

Leeds surely won't want to keep a player who could cause major disruption in the dressing room as they look to get themselves back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

But do the Toffees want someone like Gnonto who could easily do something similar if he wants to move away from Goodison Park? Probably not. Sean Dyche wouldn't want that.