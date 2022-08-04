Key Barnsley transfer update revealed on key duo as fresh twist emerges

Barnsley have not received an approach for centre-back Michael Helik since they rejected a bid for his services a couple of weeks ago, according to an update from manager Michael Duff who spoke to journalist Andy Giddings.

The Poland international was previously reported by Interia Sport to be closing in on a move to Lech Poznan with the Tykes believed to have negotiated €1.5m for his services, something that would have been no real surprise considering his current side’s relegation to the third tier.

He is one of the favourites to leave Oakwell this summer with the South Yorkshire side already showing that they aren’t afraid of cashing in on some of their most valuable assets.

Think you’re a Barnsley expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Barnsley founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887

Callum Brittain, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow have all returned to the second tier this summer – and Helik could potentially depart along with Hungary international Callum Styles who hasn’t been short of interest.

Besiktas and Olympiacos are two of the more recent sides that have expressed an interest in Styles, with all three promoted sides in AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest also thought to have been keeping tabs on the versatile 22-year-old.

However, Duff has revealed a bid is yet to come in for him, with Helik nowhere near the exit door yet either, contrary to past reports.

The Verdict:

This is good news for Duff who will want both players as a key part of his senior squad for the upcoming campaign, though he would probably want deals for both to be completed sooner rather than later if they were to leave.

That would enable Duff to be able to bring in replacements for the duo – and that will be important considering how integral both are to their first-team squad.

Nicky Cadden may have come in as an exciting wing-back option following his success with Forest Green Rovers last season – but Styles’ versatility means he can also operate in the middle and could be an influential player in the third tier as someone with international experience under their belt now.

The likes of Robbie Cundy and Conor McCarthy have also come in, compensating for the potential loss of Helik. But Duff would probably prefer to keep both players knowing they could be key to a potential second-tier return at the first time of asking.

Planning for life without them may be wise at this stage though, with plenty of time to go before the summer window shuts and the Tykes seemingly open to selling important assets.