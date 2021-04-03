Key Barnsley figure speaks out on major talking point following Good Friday clash with Reading

Valerian Ismael has slammed Reading’s coaching staff for ‘crossing the line’ during Barnsley’s 1-1 draw on Friday evening.

The two played out a fierce contest at Oakwell as the quest to secure a Championship play-off spot kicked up a notch with the season moving into the final stretch of the season.

The Tykes were able to secure a 1-1 draw as Alex Mowatt netted from the penalty spot following Ovie Ejaria’s first half opener.

Tensions started to rise in the technical areas during the second half of the contest with those scenes overflowing into the aftermath of the contest in South Yorkshire.

Explaining the reason for the frostiness, Ismael revealed that that the Royals’ ‘disrespectful’ language was the cause.

As quoted by the Reading Chronicle, Ismael said: “I can understand that we are crashing the party for a lot of big teams that want to go in the play-offs and it’s a surprise for everyone that we are there.

“They spoke with us and the referee in another language. I understand this language a little bit and I know it is a disrespectful word.

“I never saw something like this. We felt the pressure on Reading, and we need emotion in football, but they were disrespectful and they crossed the line.

“We are not the small one at Barnsley, are a professional team and we fight for the point. Sometimes we have to say our mind to say you went too far.”

The verdict

It was certainly a fiery contest at Oakwell.

Tensions were running high with both clubs looking to secure a spot in the Championship’s play-off spots and that certainly came across in a competitive contest.

No one likes to see unsavory scenes on the touchline but given what’s at stake you can understand why emotions may have boiled over.