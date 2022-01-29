Key Barnsley figure reveals January transfer window development

Barnsley Chief Executive Officer Khaled El-Ahmad has revealed that the club have rejected bids for first team regulars this month, in his programme notes ahead of the club’s clash with Bournemouth, and as cited by the Yorkshire Post.

Barnsley sit at the foot of the Championship, picking up just 14 points in their first 26 games and are without a second-tier victory since early November.

The Tykes are eight points from safety at present, with the Yorkshire club possessing an extremely difficult task in securing Championship football for next season.

That task has not been helped by the fact that Barnsley have yet to sign a first-team player during the January transfer window, which is now almost over.

But despite that, it seems the Tykes are at least still adamant that they will not be losing any of their current key senior players before the window closes.

El-Ahmad wrote in the Barnsley matchday programme: “January has almost come and gone, but the window remains open.

“We have rejected a number of bids for first-team regulars in this window because we want to compete and stay in this league. That is where our full energy is focused on.

“The unity of the squad and management team cannot be questioned, but will be tested over the coming weeks.

“The playing schedule is hectic, but I can see a siege mentality forming within the group. “Injuries, postponements and Covid are a few factors that are difficult to deal with, but there is genuine belief and determination from everyone involved to make that difference and gain that all important word – momentum.”

The Verdict Barnsley still possess the vast majority of players who featured regularly during last season’s play-off finish, making this season’s slump unexpected to most. The Tykes also undoubtedly have a squad that should be nowhere near the relegation zone, with Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike the two highest profile departures from last season. It is going to be a testing few months for the Tykes and it is understandable why they have not looked to move on some of their valuable players, given they need to give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation. The likes of Callum Styles, Cauley Woodrow and Callum Brittain have attracted attention in the past, with all three still playing for the Tykes at this moment in time, and likely to be key if the club are to somehow preserve their Championship status in the next few months.