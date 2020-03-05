Key Barnsley figure reacts after recent player agreement

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has commented on Elliott Simoes following the news that he signed a new contract at Oakwell on Thursday, keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 20-year-old signed for the Tykes back in January 2019 from FC United of Manchester having started his youth career back in his native Portugal with giants SL Benfica and Sporting CP.

He had to wait until September to make his first-team bow for the club as he made an 11-minute cameo in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City at Oakwell.

He has since made nine appearances for the club, with his first Tykes goal coming in the 2-1 defeat to Derby County back on the 2nd January.

It hasn’t been the most fruitful campaign yet and he has had to be patient for his opportunities under Gerhard Struber but the club definitely see a lot of potential for the future in the Portuguese forward, much like a lot of their youthful squad.

The club have, today, moved to tie the forward down to a new contract that will keep him at Oakwell until the summer of 2023.

Speaking to the media ahead of Barnsley’s home clash against Cardiff City, Struber commented on the new contract for Simoes, where he stated (as quoted by Leon Wobschall): “It is a good situation for Elliot and the club. It is a big chance for Elliot for a good development. He has shown me he is a very important player and a big one in the future.”

Simoes will be looking to continue his development and add a few more goals before the end of the season to stop Barnsley from being relegated back into League One.

The Verdict:

It’s a good move from the club to tie him down to an extended deal as he’s clearly impressing at Oakwell already.

One goal in nine games might not be the most phenomenal record but for a 20-year-old coming into the EFL for the first time with this move, it’s just good to get off the mark.

The whole squad has a lot of potential for the future as they invested in youth in the summer but their lack of experience is causing a lot of problems too.

Once these players gel and get used to the division, they could be a very strong unit, but the pressure is on to climb out of the relegation zone before the end of the season.