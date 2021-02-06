Key Barnsley figure provides Alex Mowatt update and reveals ‘great’ contract offer

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has revealed that captain Alex Mowatt is happy to wait before making a decision about his future despite being offered a ‘great’ contract.

The midfielder is out of contract with the Tykes in the summer and was linked with a move away in January – with Millwall, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR all touted with an interest.

A move away from Oakwell never materialised and, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Murphy has revealed Mowatt’s stance moving forward.

He explained: “It is a very important next step for Alex in his career and where he is in life. There are a lot of variables that play into it and it is not just financial.

“He’d like to see how the second half of the season goes with Barnsley, which steps we are making to take the next step and how he can be a part of that.

“He knows as the captain and focal point of the team, he is in a great position. But he also needs to evaluate how things may look in the future. I understand that.

“The club and I believe we have offered him a great contract in this window, further to the ones we have in the past. He considered it and is passing on it for now and wants to evaluate the situation as it goes.

“Whether he accepts that or there is some malleability in it, we can figure out what is best for him.”

Despite the questions about his future, the 26-year-old has remained a key figure in Ismael Valerien’s side and helped the Tykes push into the top half of the Championship table

The all-action midfielder has scored four times and provided three assists already this term.

The Yorkshire club are understood to have rejected a bid in January but they will be unable to stop him leaving in the summer if he does not sign a new deal – a possibility that Valerien has addressed previously.

Barnsley’s game against Derby was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch today.

The Verdict

Keeping hold of Mowatt in January was a huge boost for the Tykes and if they can manage to keep him at the club beyond the end of this season it would be massive.

The midfielder’s importance cannot be underplayed and he would be a fantastic signing for another club on a free transfer, so there is likely to be significant competition for his signature.

As Murphy’s comments illustrate, it’s now just a waiting game for the Tykes and the Oakwell faithful.