Key Barnsley figure addresses Valerien Ismael’s future amid summer interest from Crystal Palace and West Brom

Valerien Ismael is expected to stay with Barnsley next season with club CEO Dane Murphy saying that they’ve had no approach for the head coach.

Ismael has enjoyed a wonderful first season in charge of the Tykes after taking the club to an unprecedented place in the Championship play-offs as they found themselves on the cusp of promotion glory.

Unfortunately a defeat to Swansea City stopped them from going all the way, but that shouldn’t distract from the wonderful work done by the head coach.

As a result Ismael has been attracting significant interest this summer with reports suggesting that West Bromwich Albion and Premier League side Crystal Palace were considering moves to appoint the 45-year-old coach.

But addressing the speculation, Murphy believes that interest in the French coach is inevitable after an ‘incredible’ season.

Speaking to Barnsley’s official website, Murphy said: “We’ve heard the rumours, we’ve seen the headlines, but we haven’t had any direct approach for Valérien.

“Of course there is going to be rumour and interest after the season we’ve just had. What Valérien put together with our club was incredible. It’s been an incredible achievement and an outstanding year for him.

“But I am extremely confident, the club is extremely confident that he will return and he’s going to continue to be the leader of our team.

“He is thoroughly engaged on all aspects when I communicate with him. He’s currently away with his family enjoying some time on holiday, but we are in constant communication, whether his wife likes it or not!

“We are talking about our plans, the formula of the team for next season, he’s involved in all those decisions. So I don’t envisage a situation where we aren’t looking at season 21/22 without Valérien Ismaël as our Head Coach.”

22 facts about Barnsley's football shirts over the years - But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Barnsley have played in Red for all of their history True False

The verdict

This will be music to the ears of Barnsley supporters.

Valerien Ismael has been a wonderful appointment for the Tykes after a memorable season in which they were arguably the biggest surprise package in all of English football.

Interest was always going to be likely and so it’s no surprise to see clubs like West Brom and Crystal Palace keen to appoint him, however these comments certainly will be comforting to supporters who will be hoping to see their side kick on again next term.