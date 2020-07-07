Key Aston Villa figure emerges as surprise contender for Bristol City vacancy

Bristol City are said to be eyeing a surprise move for Aston Villa coach John Terry as their new manager according to Football Insider.

The Robins are currently looking for a new boss, after they parted company with Lee Johnson after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to play-off chasing rivals Cardiff City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The defeat means that Bristol City are currently sat 12th in the second tier standings, and are nine points adrift of the play-off places with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

You would imagine that the club will be keen to appoint Johnson’s successor at the earliest of opportunities ahead of a crucial stage of the season.

Terry has been working as Dean Smith’s assistant since October 2018, and was part of the coaching setup when Aston Villa won promotion back into the Premier League last season, with a narrow win over Derby County in the play-off final.

Bristol City return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a smart move by Bristol City.

Terry obviously doesn’t have any experience as a manager, but he’s clearly progressing well in his coaching career, having made a positive impact with Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

If he was to be appointed, then it would come across as a similar sort of deal to that of when Frank Lampard joined Derby County not so long ago.

I think Terry could be a success with Bristol City, but I think there are safer appointments out there for the Robins.