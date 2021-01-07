Key Arsenal figure delivers Folarin Balogun update amid Swansea transfer links

Mikel Arteta has insisted he wants to keep Folarin Balogun at Arsenal after he was linked with a move to Championship high-flyers Swansea City.

Balogun is highly-rated at the Emirates Stadium by both fans and club staff, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

His good form for the Gunners’ under-23’s has seen him promoted to the senior side for their Europa League games this season, and Balogun has repaid the faith shown in him by Arteta by netting twice in four appearances.

Those run-outs could have been used as a sweetener to entice him to sign a new deal, as there was speculation over the summer that Balogun wasn’t keen on re-signing as Brentford loomed with transfer interest – the Bees were ultimately priced-out of a deal though.

Balogun has since been linked with Steve Cooper’s side who are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League this season, and after number-one target Michael Obafemi suffered an injury this week attentions seem to have turned to the Arsenal star on a loan deal.

With just six months left on his contract, Balogun’s future is still up in the air in North London, but Arteta has moved to clarify who is holding up any potential deal from being signed for the 19-year-old American-born attacker.

“For sure the club wants to make a deal and the manager wants to make a deal; the player wants to stay; and I’m not sure about the agent,” Arteta told the media.

“I’m not saying he’s stopping it, but we need to find an agreement with him.

“We are negotiating in the end with an agent, and a player who wants to stay at the club, and we need to find an agreement.

“I’m telling you we are doing everything we can to keep him here. And hopefully from the other side they are doing the same and they are defending the same interests – which is the player’s interests, which is to stay at the football club and successful with us.”

The Verdict

Arteta’s words don’t necessarily mean a loan move to Swansea can’t happen for Balogun, but the longer this contract saga plays out, the more chance Balogun’s representatives have to field deals from overseas.

Clubs not based in England can approach for Balogun on a pre-contract deal and Arsenal face the risk of losing him for absolutely nothing in the summer.

Steve Cooper though will be hoping that Arteta will finally be able to tie the wonderkid down to a new contract, as that’s the only real hope he has of landing him for the rest of the season.