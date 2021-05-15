Key AFC Wimbledon figure issues update on Joe Pigott’s future amid links to Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic

Joe Pigott is set for an interesting few weeks ahead, with the AFC Wimbledon forward’s future remaining in limbo.

The 27-year-old has been with the League One side since 2018, and has scored 22 goals in his 52 appearances this term, as they finished 19th in the third-tier standings.

That impressive run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic previously being interested in landing his signature.

Pigott’s contract with AFC Wimbledon is set to expire this summer, and it remains to be seen as to where his future lies at this moment in time.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from AFC Wimbledon’s official website), Mark Robinson has issued an important update on the club’s contract offer to Pigott, and the AFC Wimbledon manager hinted that it would be difficult to keep him at the club if Championship clubs were to submit their offers for his services this summer.

“We’ve made an offer to Joe and I am confident he’s been impressed by what we want to build. If it’s a case of Joe continuing to play League One football then I believe he will stay.

“I think there’s a big part of him that wants to stay and take us forward as a club, but if offers come in from Championship clubs it understandably may be a different thought process for him.”

1 of 20 Did Charles Ademeno ever score for the Dons? Yes No

The Verdict:

It’s certainly going to be an interesting few weeks ahead to see which direct Pigott’s future heads in.

The forward has really impressed me whilst with AFC Wimbledon, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s been attracting interest from other clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

But if Championship teams aren’t going to submit contract offers to him in the near future, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him stick with the League One side for the time being.

I think he’d be worth a punt for a club in the second-tier ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign, and it seems as though his days with AFC Wimbledon could be numbered if offers are to be submitted in the coming months.