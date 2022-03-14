Key AFC Bournemouth figure set to miss Reading clash

AFC Bournemouth will host a struggling Reading side on Tuesday night as they look to bolster their promotion chances – but they’ll have to do it without manager Scott Parker.

That is because the FA have handed the Cherries boss a one-match touchline ban and fined him £2,000 following his sending off against Preston North End last weekend.

The south coast side were drawing 1-1 with the Lilywhites last Saturday at Deepdale before Emil Riis fired in a winner for the home side, sending Bournemouth home empty-handed.

Parker believed that Philip Billing was fouled in the build-up to Riis’ goal, labelling Alan Browne’s challenge as ‘assault’ on the Dane.

It led to Parker seemingly launching a verbal tirade at referee Matt Donohue, who subsequently gave the 41-year-old his marching orders with just moments of the game to spare, as well as sending off Bournemouth substitute Adam Smith as well.

For that outburst, Parker will have to spend the match against the Royals away from the touchline, although he may be able to manage from the stands at the Vitality Stadium and pass information through to assistant Matt Wells.

The Verdict

Whilst it may seem like a blow for Parker to not be in the touchline – it simply may not make much difference at all.

If Parker is allowed to sit in the stands for the clash, then Bournemouth’s stadium is that compact that his players will probably be able to hear his instructions from the directors box.

A stadium ban would complicate matters a bit but it looks like it is just a suspension from being in the technical area, so it likely won’t be a significant matter whatsoever.