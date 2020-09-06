Key AFC Bournemouth figure delivers honest thoughts on potential Newcastle United transfer deal

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has expressed that Callum Wilson deserves his move back to the Premier League.

The Cherries have accepted a bid for the England international from top-flight club Newcastle United as Bournemouth look to embark on a season in the Championship.

Wilson has been a star performer for the South Coast club throughout their time in the Premier League, and Bournemouth’s relegation has seen interest rise from other sides in the top-flight.

Tindall has explained that if he stays, he’ll be delighted to have him for the Championship campaign, but that he can’t begrudge him of a move back to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Tindall said: “In terms of what happens from here, that’s for the club to decide.

“Whatever happens – if he stays I will be absolutely delighted as a manager.

“Or if he gets an opportunity to go and play at the highest level, he certainly deserves it for the hard work that he’s put in throughout the years.”

The Verdict

Wilson is a very good player and it will be a big loss for the Cherries but he’s certainly good enough to play in the top-flight for another few seasons.

Newcastle will be delighted to get the transfer over the line if they’re able to in the next few days, and it will definitely add goals to their team in the new season.

Bournemouth must now focus on keeping their other star players such as Josh King and David Brooks, as they’re parts of their team that are far to good for the Championship and will only help them in their bid to bounce back to the Premier League.