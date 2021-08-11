Kevin Phillips urges West Brom to use Matheus Pereira cash to seal move for key target ahead of Wolves and Watford

Former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips has urged the Baggies to use the money they have brought into the club from the sale of Matheus Pereira to re-sign Okay Yokuslu.

The Baggies have been credited with an interest in securing a fresh deal with Celta Vigo for Yokuslu’s services this summer after his impressive spell at the Hawthorns in the second half of last season. It has even been reported by AS that the Turkey international would be open to a return to the Baggies.

However, according to a recent report from Sky Sports, both Premier League sides Watford and Wolves have Yokuslu on their radar as they aim to make more additions to their squad ahead of the start of the top-flight campaign.

Valerien Ismael’s side were always going to struggle to compete financially with both of those Premier League sides, but since selling Pereira to Al Hilal the Baggies do now have more funds potentially available to them.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips urged the Baggies to make use of that extra Pereira cash to make a successful move for Yokuslu. That comes with him believing he would be an excellent player for them to have in the Championship.

He said: “Maybe that [money] could be the bargaining tool. It’s one of the reasons why the club said, ‘yeah, let’s get that deal done’ so now they have the funds in and can push to try and get Yokuslu back at the club.

“We saw what he did in the Premier League and he’d have no problems playing in the Championship – he’d step up to that without an issue.

“The only way it’s going to work is if Ismael is given that money to go and strengthen.

“If he can get Yokuslu back, that would be a major signing for West Brom.”

The verdict

Signing Yokuslu would undoubtedly be a major coup for West Brom this summer, but it was always going to be a major challenge for them to pull off that deal following their relegation from the Premier League.

As Phillips suggests though there is now the potential for the Baggies to finance a move to re-sign the midfielder following the sale of Pereira. It would certainly be a move that would show a lot of ambition from West Brom and if they could win the race for his signature it would be a real boost for Ismael’s side.

The midfielder is more than good enough to be playing in the Premier League and therefore he would surely be a standout player in the Championship. The Baggies are light in terms of midfield options and signing Yokuslu would change all of that and suddenly make them look very strong in that area of the field.

It will be interesting to see how much money West Brom reinvest into the squad from the sale of Pereira, and using it to sign Yokuslu would arguably be one the best things they could do with it at this moment in time.