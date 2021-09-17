Kevin Phillips urges Valerien Ismael to make key West Brom selection decision for PNE clash

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips believes that Valerien Ismael should give Jordan Hugill his full Baggies debut against Preston North End tomorrow afternoon.

The 29-year-old was a summer transfer window recruit from Norwich City, joining the Midlands side on a season-long loan.

He has been restricted to three substitute appearances since arriving at The Hawthorns having had to bide his time as Ismael tries out his other options, but a target man was on his agenda all summer and Hugill was the man the Frenchman zoned in on with an abundance of Championship experience.

Quiz: 24 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What year was Peter Odemwingie born? 1980 1981 1982 1983

It is Hugill’s former team-mate at Preston North End in Callum Robinson who has been favoured as the most central of the three forwards though, but things could change ahead of West Brom’s trip to Deepdale tomorrow.

And Phillips, who scored 38 leagues goals for the club in 71 appearances, believes that it is the right moment to give Hugill his first start for the club.

“Hugill gave them more of a dimension (against Derby County),” Phillips told West Brom News.

“He held it up, brought players into play instead of just trying to run in behind all the time like they have been doing.

“It remains to be seen whether he starts the game at the weekend away at Preston. They need someone on that pitch who can get those scrappy goals that can win you the game 1-0.

“I would start him.

“Ismael gave him 45 minutes and when he came on, the game changed. Whack him in, start him.

“It’s against his old side as well so he’ll be desperate to do well. I would go with him and [Grady] Diangana and then whoever on the other side.”

The Verdict

Phillips’ view probably echoes what a lot of Baggies fans are thinking right now.

The goals – especially from strikers – have dried up recently with the last two West Brom goals in three matches coming from centre-backs Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi.

For what they have at the top end of the pitch, it’s not good enough and considering Ismael wanted someone for his system that could hold the ball up and give the team an aerial threat, why not use him more?

Karlan Grant isn’t firing and Callum Robinson is more suited off the left flank, so against his former employers it’s definitely the right time to throw Hugill in from the start where he could potentially break his Baggies duck.