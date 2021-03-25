Kevin Phillips urges Sunderland to take player action

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Lee Burge warrants a new contract and he’s backed the keeper to remain as number one next season.

The 28-year-old didn’t always convince after initially joining the Black Cats, but he has played a key role for the team this season, and no stopper has kept more clean sheets than Burge in the league.

With his contract up in the summer, there are doubts over his future though. However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips gave his support to Burge and urged the club to tie the keeper down to a new deal, whether they win promotion or not.

“I think the club will reward him with a new contract. I think he deserves the opportunity to be their number one next season, whether that be in the Championship or League One.

“He has been more consistent of late and when I have seen him recently he has pulled off some brilliant saves. I think he deserves a crack at the Championship next year if they get promoted.”

Talks over a new deal are likely to take place in the summer, when Sunderland know what division they are in.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

The verdict

There won’t be many Sunderland fans who disagree with Phillips here, and you have to praise Burge for the way he has changed opinions at the Stadium of Light.

Some fans weren’t convinced at first, and in fairness he was struggling on occasions, but he has grown and embraced the responsibility that comes with being number one at such a big club in League One.

So, you can imagine that a new deal will be agreed ahead of next season, when Burge and Sunderland will hope to be in the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.