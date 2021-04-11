Kevin Phillips urges Lee Johnson to make Sunderland player decision ahead of crucial week

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Denver Hume needs to come back into the XI for the run-in after the Black Cats were beaten by Charlton yesterday.

The left-back had missed a few months of action after picking up an injury in December, but he has been back in the squad for the past two games, making two substitute appearances.

In his absence, Callum McFadzean has generally featured, and it’s fair to say that he’s divided opinion among the fan base.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips told boss Lee Johnson that he should bring the 24-year-old back into to team for the huge clash at Wigan in the week, which is Sunderland’s game in hand on their promotion rivals.

“There has been a little bit of flack directed McFadzean’s way but it swings in roundabouts for me. He has done well in stages this season. It might be time for a change at left-back now with Hume coming back from injury and the loss yesterday.

“There are not too many games left now though so he will not want to make too many changes but left-back could be one area he does look to make a change.”

The verdict

This is a decision that most fans would agree with, and in truth, it would be a surprise if Hume didn’t come into the team for the Wigan game.

You can understand why Johnson was easing him back into the team after a lengthy lay-off, but after two sub appearances he should be ready to start a game.

Some of the criticism directed to McFadzean has been excessive, but Hume was a very reliable performer before his injury, so he deserves a chance to play at Wigan, where Sunderland will look to get back to winning ways.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.