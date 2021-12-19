Kevin Phillips tips Leeds to secure January transfer agreement for Championship midfielder

Leeds United are currently struggling in the Premier League and it’s potentially a case of second season syndrome for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Yorkshire side impressed in their return to the top flight last season but amid a mounting injury crisis, Leeds are sitting in 15th position as we approach the turn of the year.

Having only won one of their last eight matches, the Whites are staring at a potential relegation battle and despite spending the best part of £40 million in the summer on Dan James, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo, it’s clear that reinforcements are needed.

One position that they are lacking in is in the middle of the park, with Kalvin Phillips out for a few months with injury and the pairing of Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw failing to convince at the top level.

And a player they could potentially go back in for is Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, who they failed to acquire over the summer with the Terriers knocking back Bielsa’s approaches of up to £13 million.

Those offers were very much weighted on potential future instalments with no guarantee of the cash going to Huddersfield, and not long after the transfer saga O’Brien penned a fresh contract with the club – but with a release clause inserted which is believed to be £10 million.

Former England international striker Kevin Phillips is of the belief that Leeds will go back in for the 23-year-old when the transfer window re-opens and that could leave Carlos Corberan with a massive void to fill.

“I think Leeds under Bielsa have never really gone out in January and brought players in,” Phillips said, per Football Insider.

“However, this is a case now of Bielsa maybe going against principles to bring in two or three players.

“He has to make sure they can cope when they do get injuries in that squad.

“They need someone who can come in at a decent price and do a good job as understudy to Kalvin Phillips until he comes back – and O’Brien could be that player.

“It’d be almost a no-brainer to get that business done in January.”

The Verdict

After missing the first two league games of the season, O’Brien has been an ever-present figure in Corberan’s side and remains one of Huddersfield’s most influential players.

The Terriers may not be in the sparkling form they once were but in a side that has struggled in recent weeks, O’Brien’s personal performances haven’t dipped.

He is destined for the Premier League at some point and the apparent release clause in his contract means that Huddersfield will be guaranteed eight figures if that time comes in January or the summer.

Leeds are in a desperate situation in terms of injuries and they could do with someone like O’Brien who has the ability but also the scope for improvement would be the ideal addition.