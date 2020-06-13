Kevin Phillips suggests temporary West Brom exit for Rangers-linked player

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Rayhaan Tulloch could be loaned out by West Bromwich Albion next season, with the young striker set to pen a new deal at the Hawthorns.

The young forward looks set to sign a new deal at West Brom amid reported interest from the likes of Rangers and Aston Villa, as the Baggies look to keep hold of his services for the future.

Tulloch has impressed in the Premier League 2 for West Brom’s Under-23 side this term, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 14 matches.

The homegrown attacker has made three appearances for Albion under Slaven Bilic this season with all three of those games coming in the FA Cup.

Tulloch is now said to be on the brink of signing a new long-term deal at the Hawthorns, and the forward is been training with Bilic’s side ahead of the EFL restart.

But speaking to West Brom News, Phillips has suggested that Tulloch could be sent out on loan by West Brom next season, as Albion gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

He said: “It’s great that they’ve tied him down. Whether he’ll get the opportunity or not, it’s up to the kid now to really push and impress.

“With the financial impact of the coronavirus on football, this might come at the right time for him – not just him but many other young players.

“These clubs might not be able to spend to bring people in so they’re looking to give opportunities to young players so it might have worked out at the right timing for him.

“Hopefully that’ll be a great addition for Slaven and his squad. Let’s hope he gets an opportunity and if he doesn’t then maybe there’s the possibility he can go out on loan to learn his trade and improve.”

West Brom sit second in the Championship table ahead of next week’s clash with Birmingham City; Bilic’s men sit one point off top spot, and six points clear of Fulham in third.

The Verdict

I think it would be a wise move for Albion to send Tulloch out on loan next term.

He is a huge talent with massive potential and a big future ahead of him, but would he play regularly if the Baggies reach the Premier League next season? It’s unlikely.

He needs regular game time at this age, and a loan move could be really beneficial for his development.